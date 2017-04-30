Pages Navigation Menu

Nigerian government plans further review of petrol price

Nigerian government plans further review of petrol price

Nigerian Government has announced plan to further review its pricing template for petrol with the aim of removing several multi-layered charges and costs that affect the pump price of petrol at service stations across the country. Government said it would continue to work with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to find ways of providing […]

