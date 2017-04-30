Nigerian government plans further review of petrol price

Nigerian Government has announced plan to further review its pricing template for petrol with the aim of removing several multi-layered charges and costs that affect the pump price of petrol at service stations across the country. Government said it would continue to work with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to find ways of providing […]

Nigerian government plans further review of petrol price

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

