Nigerian Lady Narrowly Escapes Been Strangled To Death By A Big Python In Edo State

Lady narrowly escapes being strangled by a python in Benin, Edo State.

This lady named Christabel Zino Okezie has just taken to facebook to narrate how she narrowly escaped been killed by a gigantic Python snake in edo state,

She posted the above photo with a video and captioned it;

My enemy for don die today Thank God for life

God is great look at what he saved me from

I stepped On it at my compound then it stood up ready to attack and then i raised alarm