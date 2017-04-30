Pages Navigation Menu

Nigerian Mortuary Attendant Shares Photos With Dead Corpses On Facebook

Nigerian Mortuary Attendant Shares Photos With Dead Corpses On Facebook

This Nigerian guy Val Don-zima who works at a Morgue posted a series of Photos from his work place with dead bodies.

According to his facebook profile he Studied at C.S.S Ngwo uno
Lives in Enugu Ngwo, and is a native of Enugu, Nigeria.

This has caused a lot of mixed reaction online as many think what he did is wrong, while some thinks it just thing every Nigerian does,posting as there work place. See more photo below:

