Nigerian workers, pillars of the nation, says Saraki

The President of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki has described Nigerian workers as the pillars and driving force of the nation in view of their invaluable contributions to national development.

Saraki made this known in a message signed by his Special Adviser, Media and Publicity, Mr Yusuph Olaniyonu, in Abuja at the weekend to mark this year’s 2017 Workers’ Day celebration.

He lauded the resilience and commitment of workers in both the formal and informal sector describing their contribution to the nation and the economy as “priceless’’.

“From the Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) that contribute over 47 per cent to our Gross Domestic Product (GDP), to the civil servants who are the driving force behind our government;

“All the way to the unregistered business owners who work to make a living for themselves and their families, every Nigerian worker in both the formal and informal sectors makes a priceless contribution to the sustainability of our nation.

“As we mark this year’s Workers’ Day, all Nigerian workers should be proud that their significant contributions keep this nation moving forward as they are the lifeblood of our country, an integral part of the fabric that makes up our society,” he said.

Saraki said that the Senate would continue to work to establish and enhance all legislations that would guarantee the safety and well-being of Nigerian workers.

He also emphasised on the need for government across all levels and participants in the private sector to work toward ensuring that workers received their salaries and pensions as and when due.

“As a result of globalization, the Nigerian workforce is no longer competing with itself. We are now competing with our counterparts from both developing and developed nations.

“With this in mind, it is necessary that all employers, those in the public and private sectors, work to continuously invest in the development of their employees,’’ he said.

Saraki said the upper chamber would continue to partner with Nigerian workers to enact legislation that would guarantee that they got their dues at the appropriate time.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Workers’ Day is observed May 1 each year to celebrate the achievements of workers

This post was syndicated from The Guardian Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

