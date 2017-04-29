Nigerians Angry After Lai Mohammed says "Senegal Makes The Best Jollof Rice",



Notice: Undefined index: extension in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/themes/Aggregate/epanel/custom_functions.php on line 1173

: Undefined index: extension inon line

So Nigeria’s minister of information, Lai Mohammed simply’disgraced’ his country men by during an interview with CNN’s Richard Quest.

Quest simply told Mr Lai that there’s currently a debate between Ghana and Nigeria on who makes the best jollof rice and asked “Which country makes the best jollof rice”

Shockingly, the minister replied “I would say Senegal”

This has left Nigerians in anger with

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News Today & Top Headlines | Cambells Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

