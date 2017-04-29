Nigerians Angry After Lai Mohammed says "Senegal Makes The Best Jollof Rice",
So Nigeria’s minister of information, Lai Mohammed simply’disgraced’ his country men by during an interview with CNN’s Richard Quest.
Quest simply told Mr Lai that there’s currently a debate between Ghana and Nigeria on who makes the best jollof rice and asked “Which country makes the best jollof rice”
Shockingly, the minister replied “I would say Senegal”
This has left Nigerians in anger with
