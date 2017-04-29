Nigeria’s Foreign Reserves Hit 19-Month High – CHANNELS TELEVISION
CHANNELS TELEVISION
Nigeria's Foreign Reserves Hit 19-Month High
CHANNELS TELEVISION
The increase could be attributed to a recent rise in global crude oil price, and proceeds of the country's Eurobond, issued in march. Data from the Central Bank shows that Nigeria's forex reserves, stood at $30.31bn, a month ago. The country's reserves …
