NiMet predicts cloudy conditions over central states on Monday

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet), has predicted cloudy conditions over the central states of the country on Monday with chances of localised thunderstorms over Makurdi, Lafia, Jalingo, Mambilla and Obudu in the morning.

NiMet’s Weather Outlook by its Central Forecast Office (CFO) on Sunday in Abuja, also predicted prospects of localised thunderstorms over Jos, Lokoja, Abuja and Southern Kaduna later in the day.

It added that the region would have day and night temperature of 31 to 38 and 19 to 28 degrees Celsius respectively.

The agency predicted that southern states would experience cloudiness with chances of localised thunderstorms over the coastal cities of Port Harcourt, Calabar, Lagos and Yenagoa in the morning.

It also predicted afternoon/evening localised thunderstorms in Akure, Ado-Ekiti, Benin, Warri, Oshogbo, Owerri, Enugu, Awka and Abakaliki with day and night temperatures of 31 to 34 and 21 to 25 degrees Celsius respectively

According to NiMet, northern states will experience partly cloudy condition with day and night temperatures of 38 to 43 and 23 to 30 degrees Celsius respectively.

“Partly cloudy condition is expected to prevail over the northern cities, while the central cities down to the coast will experience cloudy to partly cloudy condition with prospects of localised thunderstorms,’’ NiMet predicted.

