Nigerian government plans further review of petrol price – Daily Post Nigeria
Notice: Undefined index: extension in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/themes/Aggregate/epanel/custom_functions.php on line 1173
|
Daily Post Nigeria
|
Nigerian government plans further review of petrol price
Daily Post Nigeria
Nigerian Government has announced plan to further review its pricing template for petrol with the aim of removing several multi-layered charges and costs that affect the pump price of petrol at service stations across the country. Government said it …
[VIDEO] The Tangible Successes Achieved About Petrol Supply in Nigeria- Kachikwu
NNPC Cuts Petrol Importation by 45 Percent – Kachikwu
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!