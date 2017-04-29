Pages Navigation Menu

NNPC absorbing hike in fuel price – Kachikwu – Vanguard

NNPC absorbing hike in fuel price – Kachikwu – Vanguard

NNPC absorbing hike in fuel price – Kachikwu
Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Mr. Ibe Kachikwu, weekend, hinted that the price of Premium Motor Spirit, PMS, is rising above the current pump price, but that there might not be an upward price review because the Nigerian National Petroleum …

