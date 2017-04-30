Nollywood movie on counter-terrorism debuts in Abuja

A Nollywood fictional thriller that depicts security agencies’ patriotic fight against terrorism and other crimes in the society has hit cinemas in Abuja, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports. The film titled “Conscripted”, is a production of Capital Pictures, and was premiered on Saturday night at the NAF Conference Centre. Mr Aik Odiase, the…

The post Nollywood movie on counter-terrorism debuts in Abuja appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

