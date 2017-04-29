Shinzo Abe North Korea’s missile launch ‘absolutely unacceptable’ – Japan PM says – Pulse Nigeria

Pages Navigation Menu

Posted on Apr 29, 2017 in World


Shinzo Abe North Korea's missile launch 'absolutely unacceptable' – Japan PM says
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Saturday called North Korea's test-fire of a ballistic missile "absolutely unacceptable" and a "grave threat to our country". Published: 29 minutes ago , Refreshed: 27 minutes ago; Pulse News Agency International
