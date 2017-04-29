Nothing wrong in working on budget document at home- political analyst
Mr Segun Olayinka, a political analyst said there was nothing wrong in Sen. Danjuma Goje, the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Appropriations working on the 2017 budget document at home. Olayinka made the observation in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Abuja. He said that Goje had already…
The post Nothing wrong in working on budget document at home- political analyst appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!