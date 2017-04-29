Nothing wrong in working on budget document at home- political analyst

Mr Segun Olayinka, a political analyst said there was nothing​ wrong in Sen. Danjuma Goje, the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Appropriations working​ on the 2017 budget document at home. Olayinka made the observation in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Abuja. He said that Goje had already…

The post Nothing wrong in working on budget document at home- political analyst appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

