Now world’s best: Joshua not honoured in Nigeria, his own home

Anthony Oluwafemi Olaseni Joshua defeated Wladimir Klitschko yesterday at Wembley Stadium and became the new World Heavyweight boxing Champion of unified IBF,WBO and WBC. Anthony Joshua in 2008, according to Wale Adeoye, a Nigerian journalist, opted to fight for Nigeria in Beijing Olympics, came to Nigeria only to be rejected by Head Coach, Obisia Nwakpa an Ex Olympian and former challenger for world title championship beaten by Saul Mamby of USA in the 80’s at National Stadium Lagos Adeoye argued: “It was on record that the coach queried Anthony Joshua that if he is that good why is he not representing Britain where he came from, the humble guy who was a rejected in Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

