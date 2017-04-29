Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

NPA confident it has solid evidence linked to alleged coup plotter – Eyewitness News

Posted on Apr 29, 2017 in World | 0 comments


Notice: Undefined index: extension in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/themes/Aggregate/epanel/custom_functions.php on line 1173
NPA confident it has solid evidence linked to alleged coup plotter – Eyewitness News

Eyewitness News

NPA confident it has solid evidence linked to alleged coup plotter
Eyewitness News
Ramosebudi has now applied for legal aid, but has already indicated that he intends to apply for bail when his case is back in court on Tuesday. The man accused of plotting to kill 19 people, including Cabinet members, has been identified as 33-year

and more »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.