Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

NPFL U-15 : SWAN, Kwara Utd, DOS congratulate ABS FC 

Posted on Apr 29, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

The Kwara State Chapter of the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN), has congratulated Abubakar Bukola Saraki (ABS) Ilorin FC, which U-15 team won the first LMC/LALIGA organised U-15 tournament.
A statement signed by the Secretary of the association in the state, Olayinka Owolewa, recalled that the young Saraki Boys defeated Katsina United 3-1 on Saturday in Lagos to lift the trophy.
The statement urged the management of the team to ensure proper monitoring of the young boys and nurture them to stardom.
The statement added that the victory has once again shown how raw talents cut across Kwara State.
SWAN maintained that the success of the victory will only be remembered if the bulk of the youngsters play in the senior team in the next couple of years to come.
Meanwhile the management of Kwara United FC  has also congratulated the team for its success.
A statement signed by the media officer of the Harmony Boys, Abdulwaheed Bibire on behalf of the Club chairman Oladimeji  Thompson praised the young lads for doing the state proud.
According to him the victory is for the entire kwarans and a testimony that the state is blessed with gifted footballers.
While also commending the leadership of N P F L for the initiative, Thompson appealed to the league authority to nurture to stardom identified talents in the competition.
In his own congratulatory message, the Kwara Director of Sports, Malam Tunde Kazeem, said the ABS FC U-15 boys have once again demonstrated the state government’s investment in grassroots sports.
Kazeem urged the club to ensure it monitors the developmental progress of the young Saraki Boys.

