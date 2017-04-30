NSA and NIA disagree over recovered N13bn found by EFCC in Ikoyi

The recovered money found by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has brought more confusion to the investigating committee. The seizure is the subject of an ongoing investigation being conducted by Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo; the Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami (SAN); and the National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno. A highly reliable source told SUNDAY …

The post NSA and NIA disagree over recovered N13bn found by EFCC in Ikoyi appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

