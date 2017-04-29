Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

NUC accredits 25 programmes for Bayero University in 2016 – Vanguard

Posted on Apr 29, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Notice: Undefined index: extension in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/themes/Aggregate/epanel/custom_functions.php on line 1173
NUC accredits 25 programmes for Bayero University in 2016 – Vanguard

Vanguard

NUC accredits 25 programmes for Bayero University in 2016
Vanguard
Kano – The National Universities Commission (NUC) has accredited no fewer than 25 programmes for Bayero University, Kano (BUK)in 2016. This is contained in a statement signed by the Director, Public Affairs of the University Mr Ahmad Shehu and made …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.