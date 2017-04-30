NUGA Games: UAM beat Unilorin 3-1 to win gold in football

Hosts Federal University of Agriculture, Makurdi, (UAM) beat University of Ilorin (Unilorin) 3-1 to win the football event’s gold medal at the 25th edition of Nigeria University Games Association (NUGA) Games.

Newsmen report that the match played at the sports complex of UAM was part of the Games’ closing ceremony programme.

Unilorin scored the match’s opening goal through Aluko Shehu, six minutes into the first half.

The UAM team leveled scores four minutes after this, through Odenigbo Ebuka, who went on to give his team the lead in the 25th minute of play.

The hosts extended their lead five minutes before the end of first half through Dooyum Akegh who scored through a penalty kick.

Unilorin, who missed two penalty kicks in the second half, lost control of the match as they failed to convert scoring chances.

The third-place match was won by Abubakar Tafawa Belewa University (ATBU) Bauchi who beat Lagos State University (LASU) 1-0.

Speaking after the final match, an overjoyed UAM coach, Avalumun Finbar, said he was overwhelmed by the victory.

“I am overjoyed today. I just thank my God and commend my boys for their exceptional display of skills. We never lost any match all through the event.’’

On his part, the Unilorin coach, Issa Saliman, blamed his boys for losing the final match, saying they did not play to instructions.

“The players were responsible for the loss. The officiating was fine, and the game had no problems.”

NAN reports that the Games, which started on April 22, ended on April 29.

