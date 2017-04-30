Nyesom Wike insists IGP wants him killed

Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, has continue to state that the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, plans to kill or silence him politically because of the political directives that the police chief has received. He further declared that Mr. Idris has concluded plans to plant guns and other incriminating items at his Asokoro Extension Residence …

The post Nyesom Wike insists IGP wants him killed appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

