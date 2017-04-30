Nyesom Wike insists IGP wants him killed
Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, has continue to state that the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, plans to kill or silence him politically because of the political directives that the police chief has received. He further declared that Mr. Idris has concluded plans to plant guns and other incriminating items at his Asokoro Extension Residence …
