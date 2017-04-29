Details Emerge on Why Oba Akiolu ‘Snubbed’ Ooni in Public – THISDAY Newspapers
Notice: Undefined index: extension in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/themes/Aggregate/epanel/custom_functions.php on line 1173
|
THISDAY Newspapers
|
Details Emerge on Why Oba Akiolu 'Snubbed' Ooni in Public
THISDAY Newspapers
Some interesting details on why the Oba of Lagos, Oba Rilwan Akiolu, might have 'snubbed' the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, at a public function recently, have emerged days after conflicting reasons were churned out by both the palace and …
Oba Akiolu denies snubbing Ooni of Ife
Oba Of Lagos Rebuffs Ooni Of Ife: Appraising The Aftereffects
Throwback photos of how Oba of Lagos greeted people before meeting Ooni of Ife
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!