Obasanjo praises Ambode, says he’s making life worth living for Lagosians
Governor Ambode says ICAN award crowning moment for his career
The post Obasanjo praises Ambode, says he’s making life worth living for Lagosians appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!