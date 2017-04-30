Oburu says he will not contest party decision – Daily Nation
Oburu says he will not contest party decision
Nominated MP Oburu Oginga shortly before a press conference at PanAfric Hotel in Nairobi on April 30, 2017. PHOTO | WILLIAM OERI | NATION MEDIA GROUP. In Summary. Dr Oginga on Sunday said he would not vie as an independent candidate against …
