Ogu Fires Hapoel Be’er Sheva To Israeli Title; Onuachu, Kayode On Target

By Johnny Edward:

Nigeria midfielder John Ogu was the match winner for Hapoel Be’er Sheva who defeated Maccabi Tel Aviv 2-1 to clinch the Israeli top flight title for a second time in a row with four games to play, reports Completesportsnigeria.com.

The 29-year-old Super Eagles star scored in the 89th minute of the encounter to hand his side all three points. The strike was his first this season in 29 league games.

His compatriot Anthony Nwakeame was also in action for the Camels. Nwakaeme has scored 13 league goals.

Wilfred Ndidi played all 90 minutes for Leicester City in Saturday’s 1-0 win away to West Brom at the Hawthorns. The Nigerian international has made 15 Premier League appearances for the Foxes this term. His compatriot Ahmed Musa was not listed for the encounter.

At the Stadium of Light, Victor Anichebe was in action for Sunderland who suffered relegation for the first time in a decade no thanks to a 1-0 loss to Bournemouth.

In the Championship, Sone Aluko featured for the whole of Fulham’s 1-1 draw at home to Brentford at Craven Cottage. The draw helped Fulham clinch a Championship play-off spot alongside Reading, Sheffield Wednesday and Huddersfield Town.

In Italy, Joel Obi was an unused substitute for Torino who drew 1-1 at home to Sampdoria.

Uche Agbo was in action for Granada who were relegated from LaLiga after losing 2-1 to Real Sociedad on Saturday.

In Austria, Kayode Olanrewaju led the lines perfectly, scoring a brace for Austria Wein who defeated Strum Graz 4-1. The strikes took his goal tally to 13 in 29 Austrian League appearances and 20 goals in all competitions.

In Germany, Leon Balogun watched from the bench as his side Mainz 05 lost 2-1 at home to Borussia Moenchengladbach in a German Bundesliga clash at the Opel Arena on Saturday.

Henry Onyekuru could not prevent his side Eupen from losing 4-1 to Lokeren in a Belgian division game. He has scored 18 goals this season for Eupen.

In the Portuguese second division, former Flying Eagles forward Chidera Ezeh scored twice for Portimonense who drew 3-3 at home to Leixoes.

Efe Ambrose was an unused substitute for newly promoted Hibernian who spanked Ayr United 4-0 in a Scottish Championship fixture. Ambrose has made ten Championship appearances for Hibernian since he joined on a three-month loan deal from Celtic.

In Turkey, Ogenyi Onazi featured from start to finish in Trabzonspor’s goalless draw at home to Genclerbirligi. It was his 26th appearance in the Turkish Super Lig this term.

Kenneth Omeruo was sent off in Alanyaspor’s 3-0 loss to Kayserispor who paraded Raheem Lawal for 69 minutes.

In Denmark, Paul Onachu was on target for Midtjylland who recorded a 3-1 home win over FC Nordsjaelland. His compatriot Riliwan Hassan was also in action. Hassan was yellow carded in the 35th minute of the win.

The post Ogu Fires Hapoel Be’er Sheva To Israeli Title; Onuachu, Kayode On Target appeared first on Complete Sports Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Complete Sports Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

