Nigeria news

Okorocha Appoints Uriel Oputa As Imo State Carnival Ambassador (Photo, Video)

Apr 30, 2017

Ex Big Brother Naija housemate, Uriel Oputa has been named the Imo state carnival ambassador by the governor of the state, Rochas Okorocha in a reception held for her in Owerri. Remember she released a video some days back where she begged the government of Imo state to host her like her fellow housemates have …

