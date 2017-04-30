Okun monarchs seek political solution to Dino, Isa feud

Traditional rulers from Okunland in Kogi have appealed for unconditional release of the detained Administrator of Ijumu Local Government, Mr Taufiq Isa to allow for amicable resolution of alleged feud between him and Sen. Dino Melaye. The traditional rulers led by the Acting Chairman of the Okunland Traditional Council, the Olubunu of Bunu land, Oba Adewale Ikusemoro made the appeal on Sunday in Lokoja at a press conference.

