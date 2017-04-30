Okun monarchs seek political solution to Dino, Isa feud

Traditional rulers from Okunland in Kogi have appealed for unconditional release of the detained Administrator of Ijumu Local Government, Mr Taufiq Isa to allow for amicable resolution of alleged feud between him and Sen. Dino Melaye.

The traditional rulers led by the Acting Chairman of the Okunland Traditional Council, the Olubunu of Bunu land, Oba Adewale Ikusemoro made the appeal on Sunday in Lokoja at a press conference.

He said Dino and Isa are their sons and they have summoned them for a peaceful resolution of the crisis.

The Police had on April 29 in Abuja paraded Isa and five other suspects for allegedly being behind the April 15 gun attack on Melaye at his residence at Ayetoro-Gbede in Ijumu Local Government.

Ikusemoro who was flanked by other leading traditional rulers from Okunland warned that if the crisis was not carefully handled it might engulf the whole of Okunland

He said that they had also met with the state Governor, Yahaya Bello, to ask for his support on the peaceful resolution of the crisis.

Also speaking at the press conference, a group of political office holders from Okunland led by the Majority Leader of the Kogi State House of Assembly, Hon. Mathew Kolawole said that they stand in solidarity with Isa in his travail.

They implored the police not to hold Isa further but charge him for opportunity to defend himself in court.

Also at the briefing, the Kogi Integrity Group led by Mr Dare Michael said the police should have concluded investigations into the alleged crime before parading Isa and the others.

The Secretary to the State Government, Dr Folasade Ayoade, the Commissioners for education, Mr Joseph Tolorunleke, Finance, Mr Idris Asiwaju, and other political appointees from Okunland were at the briefing.

The post Okun monarchs seek political solution to Dino, Isa feud appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

