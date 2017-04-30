OMG! How Teacher Who Was R1ped Before She Was Stabbed to Death and Burnt by a Thug (Photos)

A killer who dumped a young British teacher in a desert pit with a knife still lodged in her ribcage will be put to death after his appeal was rejected.

According to The Sun Uk, the burned body of Lauren Patterson, 24, from West Malling, Kent, was discovered after a night out in Doha in 2013.

Now Badr Hashim Khamis Abdallah al-Jabr is set to die for his brutal crime against Ms Patterson, who was teaching at a primary school in the Qatari capital when she disappeared on a night out.

In March 2015 al-Jabr was sentenced to death for the murder, but in February 2016 the country’s court of appeal ordered a re-trial.

Lauren’s mother Alison Patterson has travelled to the Middle East dozens of times as part of her fight to get justice for her murdered daughter.

She wrote on Facebook: “Back from Court and thankfully Justice has prevailed for Lauren Patterson the judges have upheld the original Death sentence.

“It will now go to the court of cassation within 60 days as they have the right to appeal.

“Due to the thoroughness of the judicial system here the likelihood of another appeal is highly unlikely (praying that is the case).

“Thank you to everyone for all your amazing support without all of you I don’t know how I would have got this far. Love to everyone.”

Prosecutors argued that al-Jabr had taken Lauren home for s*x and then stabbed her twice.

Qatar’s last execution in 2003 was by firing squad.

A second man, Mohamed Abdallah Hassan Abdul Aziz, was convicted of helping to hide Miss Paterson’s body and interfering with evidence.

He has already been released from prison.

Lauren had lived in Qatar for several years and taught in a primary school.

