Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

On devolution, elected elites must deliver or be voted out – The Standard (press release)

Posted on Apr 30, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Notice: Undefined index: extension in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/themes/Aggregate/epanel/custom_functions.php on line 1173
On devolution, elected elites must deliver or be voted out – The Standard (press release)

The Standard (press release)

On devolution, elected elites must deliver or be voted out
The Standard (press release)
The dramatic political party primaries have proved an important point of Kenya's ongoing transition. Any politician who still has an iota of contempt for voters, had better watch out; change is in the air. The people who feel forgotten, ignored or

and more »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.