Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Ooni of Ife forgives Oba of Lagos after public snub

Posted on Apr 30, 2017 in News | 0 comments

According to the reports coming from Ile-Ife, Osun State,the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, has forgiven the Oba of Lagos, Oba Rilwan Akiolu, who allegedly snubbed him at a public function in Lagos on Tuesday according to the Laroka of Wanikin-Ife, Oba Kole Ojutalayo Oba Ojutalayo, who is also the Chairman of ‘40 New …

The post Ooni of Ife forgives Oba of Lagos after public snub appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.