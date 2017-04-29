Osinbajo initially refused to be Buhari’s running mate – Tinubu
A National leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Tinubu has revealed that Yemi Osinbajo was a bit hesitant when he was chosen to be President Muhammadu Buhari’s running mate for the 2015 Presidential election. The former Governor of Lagos State, who made the revelation in the ‘Against the Run of Play’ authored by […]
Osinbajo initially refused to be Buhari’s running mate – Tinubu
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!