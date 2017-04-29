One week after senator Adeleke’s death, Reps Deputy Speaker, alleges threat to his life – Vanguard
Notice: Undefined index: extension in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/themes/Aggregate/epanel/custom_functions.php on line 1173
|
Vanguard
|
One week after senator Adeleke's death, Reps Deputy Speaker, alleges threat to his life
Vanguard
The Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, Hon. Sulaimon Lasun Yusuf, has raised the alarm over alleged threat to his life by unknown people over his interest in the 2018 gubernatorial election in Osun State. ADVERTISING. ADVERTISING.
My life in danger over 2018 gov poll – Lasun
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!