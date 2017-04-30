Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Osun 2018:My life under threat – Deputy Reps Speaker

Posted on Apr 30, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Osun 2018:My life under threat – Deputy Reps Speaker

The Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives Lasun Yusuf has raised the alarm over threat to his life.
His Special Adviser on Constituency, Dr Remi Ajala, told reporters in Osogbo he has received threats since he declared interest in the Osun 2018 governorship race.
The representative of Osogbo/Olorunda/Irepodun/Orolu federal constituency claimed various public instances and actions that followed his declaration have indicated some elements were after his life.
He asked the public ignore the statement credited to the Osun caucus of the House comprising Jibola Famurewa, Mojeed Alabi, Gaffar Amere, Ayo Omidiran and Olufemi Fakeye shortly after the tribute on the late Senator Isiaka Adeleke at the plenary that his expression of fear was built on emotion.
He also alleged a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has warned him and the late Adeleke to forget their governorship ambitions.
The Deputy Speaker pointed out his plan to attend the birthday of a progressive leader at Ikirun on January 27 was aborted by a text message linked to a thug.

The post Osun 2018:My life under threat – Deputy Reps Speaker appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.