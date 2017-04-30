Our problem with fake imported products – SON – Vanguard
Notice: Undefined index: extension in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/themes/Aggregate/epanel/custom_functions.php on line 1173
|
Vanguard
|
Our problem with fake imported products – SON
Vanguard
Engineer Bede Obayi, is the Director of Monitoring and Compliance, Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON). In this interview with Sunday Vanguard, he reacted to the issues raised at a recent town hall meeting on cargo handling charges and SON's …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!