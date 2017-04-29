Over 1.5M Candidates To Sit For 2017 JAMB

The registrar, Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB),

Professor, Ishaq Oloyede has said over 1. 5 million candidates have

already registered to sit for the 2017 Unified Tertiary Matriculation

Examination in May.

Oloyede disclosed this yesterday in Abuja during the monitoring tour

of JAMB mock examination across centers in the FCT.

He said: “We have registered 1.5Million in less than five weeks. We

are yet to complete the fifth week of the registration because we

believe that the facilities we have put in place are good enough but

we have also noticed that there are people who are trying to turn down

the effort of the board but we will not allow that to happen.”

While promising sincerity in the system, the JAMB boss said in order

to avoid cases of loss of phones and other valuables during

examination, the Board is set to provide safe boxes across JAMB

centers in the country, so that candidates can keep and lock their

belongings.

He further said the Board is so far making positive changes with the

introduction of Mock examination and other amendment in the system.

“At least, 90% of the units across the country have reported

positively for the examination and we have also seen in our control

room. We believe this is a very good exercise. We do not claim

perfection but we believe that Nigeria deserved the best and we should

not be afraid of noise. If any official who want to serve this country

believe that they don’t want to take any risk, then there will be

nothing.

“What we have done is just to show that what work elsewhere should

work in Nigeria and we can get them done more efficiently,” he said.

During the monitoring tour, Oloyede visited CBT Center, Kogo, Bwari

Area council, where over two hundred and thirty candidates sat for the

examination. He thereafter, proceeded to Digital Bridge Institute,

Utako, Abuja where candidates carried out the test without any hitch.

However, problem erupted in Okene, Kogi State where over 250

candidates got stranded because of the unavailability of computers.

Commenting on the issue, Oloyede said one Mr. Folawale, owner of the

center who put the students in mess did not come up when accreditation

was being done with the claim the center was not ready.

After others have done their own, he called for accreditation, which was done and

our officials confirmed the computers were 250. The Board decided to

send candidates based on the record, only to discover that the man had

gone around and assemble other people’s computers to add to his few.

He warned those trying to bring confusion in the system and said if

caught will not go free as appropriate agencies will be called upon to

persecute them

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News from Leadership News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

