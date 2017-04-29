Over 1.5M Candidates To Sit For 2017 JAMB
The registrar, Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB),
Professor, Ishaq Oloyede has said over 1. 5 million candidates have
already registered to sit for the 2017 Unified Tertiary Matriculation
Examination in May.
Oloyede disclosed this yesterday in Abuja during the monitoring tour
of JAMB mock examination across centers in the FCT.
He said: “We have registered 1.5Million in less than five weeks. We
are yet to complete the fifth week of the registration because we
believe that the facilities we have put in place are good enough but
we have also noticed that there are people who are trying to turn down
the effort of the board but we will not allow that to happen.”
While promising sincerity in the system, the JAMB boss said in order
to avoid cases of loss of phones and other valuables during
examination, the Board is set to provide safe boxes across JAMB
centers in the country, so that candidates can keep and lock their
belongings.
He further said the Board is so far making positive changes with the
introduction of Mock examination and other amendment in the system.
“At least, 90% of the units across the country have reported
positively for the examination and we have also seen in our control
room. We believe this is a very good exercise. We do not claim
perfection but we believe that Nigeria deserved the best and we should
not be afraid of noise. If any official who want to serve this country
believe that they don’t want to take any risk, then there will be
nothing.
“What we have done is just to show that what work elsewhere should
work in Nigeria and we can get them done more efficiently,” he said.
During the monitoring tour, Oloyede visited CBT Center, Kogo, Bwari
Area council, where over two hundred and thirty candidates sat for the
examination. He thereafter, proceeded to Digital Bridge Institute,
Utako, Abuja where candidates carried out the test without any hitch.
However, problem erupted in Okene, Kogi State where over 250
candidates got stranded because of the unavailability of computers.
Commenting on the issue, Oloyede said one Mr. Folawale, owner of the
center who put the students in mess did not come up when accreditation
was being done with the claim the center was not ready.
After others have done their own, he called for accreditation, which was done and
our officials confirmed the computers were 250. The Board decided to
send candidates based on the record, only to discover that the man had
gone around and assemble other people’s computers to add to his few.
He warned those trying to bring confusion in the system and said if
caught will not go free as appropriate agencies will be called upon to
persecute them
