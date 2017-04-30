Pages Navigation Menu

Over 100 small businesses participating in 2017 GTBank Food and Drink Fair

Posted on Apr 30, 2017 in Business | 0 comments

More than 100 small businesses in Nigeria’s Food Industry will be provided with free storefronts at the GTBank Food and Drink which holds during the Worker’s Day holiday, on Sunday the 30th of April and Monday the 1st of May, 2017. Organised by foremost African Financial Institution, Guaranty Trust Bank Plc, the 2-day event offers small businesses in the Nigerian Food Industry a free and vibrant platform to connect with a wider segment of their target markets as well as experts in their business fields.
The 2016 edition of the GTBank Food and Drink Fair had over 90 exhibitors from the food sector and attracted more than 25,000 guests. The 2017 edition will expand on the favourite features of the previous event, such as MasterClassesled by internationally renowned Chefs and Sales Exhibitions by small businesses. It will also provide new and exciting features such as a Farmers’ Market, where SMEs involved in agriculture will showcase and sell fresh and organic farm products, and a Baking Masterclass for children kids. There will also be a diverse range of restaurants offering mouth-watering dishes, outdoor grills and thrilling entertainment as well as savoury wine tastings to enable attendees experience an exciting and eclectic mix of undiscovered brands and household names alike.

