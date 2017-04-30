Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Paris Club refunds: Bayelsa dissociates self from NGF’s consultants – BusinessDay (satire) (press release) (registration) (blog)

Posted on Apr 30, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Notice: Undefined index: extension in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/themes/Aggregate/epanel/custom_functions.php on line 1173
Paris Club refunds: Bayelsa dissociates self from NGF’s consultants – BusinessDay (satire) (press release) (registration) (blog)

BusinessDay (satire) (press release) (registration) (blog)

Paris Club refunds: Bayelsa dissociates self from NGF's consultants
BusinessDay (satire) (press release) (registration) (blog)
The Bayelsa Government has dissociated itself from the purported hiring of consultants by the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) for the first tranche of the Paris club refunds. In a statement by the Mazwell Ebibai, the state Commissioner for Finance on

and more »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.