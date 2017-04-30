Paris Club refunds: Bayelsa dissociates self from NGF’s consultants – BusinessDay (satire) (press release) (registration) (blog)
Notice: Undefined index: extension in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/themes/Aggregate/epanel/custom_functions.php on line 1173
|
BusinessDay (satire) (press release) (registration) (blog)
|
Paris Club refunds: Bayelsa dissociates self from NGF's consultants
BusinessDay (satire) (press release) (registration) (blog)
The Bayelsa Government has dissociated itself from the purported hiring of consultants by the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) for the first tranche of the Paris club refunds. In a statement by the Mazwell Ebibai, the state Commissioner for Finance on …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!