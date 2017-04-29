Paris Club Refunds: Bayelsa Washes Hands Off Nigeria Governors Forum’s Consultancy Fee – SaharaReporters.com
Notice: Undefined index: extension in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/themes/Aggregate/epanel/custom_functions.php on line 1173
|
SaharaReporters.com
|
Paris Club Refunds: Bayelsa Washes Hands Off Nigeria Governors Forum's Consultancy Fee
SaharaReporters.com
The Bayelsa State Government has dissociated itself from the purported hiring of consultants for the first tranche of the Paris Club refunds by the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF). Bayelsa State Commissioner for Finance, Mr. Maxwell Ebibai, said in a …
Bayelsa disowns Paris Club loan refund consultant
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!