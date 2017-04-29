PDP crisis: Makarfi, others should form another party – Maidugu
Barr. Bashir Maidugu, National Legal Adviser of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has admonished Senator Ahmed Makarfi, and others fighting the national chairman, Ali Modu Sheriff, to form another party. He said this in reaction to demand that since Sheriff seemed to be at loggerheads with some top party members, including governors, he should leave […]
