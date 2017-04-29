Peter Okoye, Omawumi, Olamide, Mercy Johnson Visit Trend FM In Asaba (photos)
Singers, Peter Okoye of PSquare, Olamide, Omawumi and Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson-Okojie are having swell time at Glo Mega Music Tour in Asaba, Delta State.On Saturday, they paid a visit to a popular radio station, Trend 101 FM, Asaba. Source: Trezzy Helm
