Photo: Mercy Aigbe Suffers Cranial Fracture As Result Of CT Scan Surfaces Online

Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe has been reported to have suffered a fractured skull from the recent alleged domestic violence incident which left her hospitalized. The actress whose domestic violence photos went viral on social media was reported to have been admitted at an undisclosed medical facility following the attack carried out on her by her…

The post Photo: Mercy Aigbe Suffers Cranial Fracture As Result Of CT Scan Surfaces Online appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

