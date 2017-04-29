Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Photos: 6 suspects who attempted to assassinate Dino Melaye

Posted on Apr 29, 2017 in Photos | 0 comments

The police on Saturday said they had arrested six suspects in connection with an assassination attempt on Sen. Dino Melaye in his home in Kogi on April 15

Read more at

The post Photos: 6 suspects who attempted to assassinate Dino Melaye appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.