Photos: Bruises spotted on corpse of Delta Politician who died in Police custody

New details have emerged on the cause of the death of former Director of Direct Labour Agency, Chief Lucky Ayomanor who allegedly died of cardiac arrest while in Police custody in Sapele, Delta State.

Photos released revealed that the late politician, reportedly sustained bruises and also swollen eyes in the course of his arrest.

Though his autopsy result is yet to be made public, it was gathered that Chief Ayomanor was accosted and searched by the police, who were on a “stop” and “search” duty along

Gana road in Sapele. It was alleged that a fully loaded revolver and pump action, was discovered in the SUV of Chief Ayomanor after he was searched by the police. He was arrested when he failed to provide the licence for the guns.

The Community leader and a former Labour Party, Delta State House of Assembly Candidate in 2011 election, however allegedly fainted and was quickly rushed to the hospital by the police where he suddenly died.

