Photos from President Buhari’s P.A’s wedding
Yesterday, April 29th 2017, President Buhari’s personal assistant, Tunde Sabiu, got married to the love of his life, Fatima in Kaduna.
Dignitaries like Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, Kaduna state governor Nasir El-Rufai were present at the wedding ceremony. Congrats to the couple.
Here are more photos from the wedding ceremony after the cut;
This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!