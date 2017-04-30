PHOTOS: Manchester United players wear black armbands to remember Calabar fans

As earlier promised by the club, players of Manchster United are wearing black armbands in their ongoing English Premiership League game against Swansea to remember their fans who were recently electrocuted to death in Calabar, Nigeria while watching a Europa league match involving the team. Police said seven fans died while many others were injured from the incident which occurred when a live wire fell on the roof of a viewing centre made up of corrugated iron sheet.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

