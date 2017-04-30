Pages Navigation Menu

PHOTOS: Manchester United players wear black armbands to remember Calabar fans

Posted on Apr 30, 2017 in Opinion | 0 comments

As earlier promised by the club, players of  Manchster United are wearing black armbands in their ongoing English Premiership League game against Swansea to remember their fans who were recently electrocuted to death in Calabar, Nigeria while watching a Europa league match involving the team. Police said seven fans died while many others were injured from the incident which occurred when a live wire fell on the roof of a viewing centre made up of corrugated iron sheet.

