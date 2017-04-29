Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Photos: Mikel Obi Undergoes Successful Surgery

Posted on Apr 29, 2017 in Football, Sports | 0 comments

Photos: Mikel Obi Undergoes Successful Surgery

Nigerian footballer, Mikel Obi who recently made a move for Chinese club, Tianjin TEDA has undergone a successful surgery. The Nigerian Super Eagles player went in for surgery after he picked up an abdominal strain playing for his club. The footballer took to his social media page on Instagram to share news of the successful…

The post Photos: Mikel Obi Undergoes Successful Surgery appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.