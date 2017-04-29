Photos: Mikel Obi Undergoes Successful Surgery
Nigerian footballer, Mikel Obi who recently made a move for Chinese club, Tianjin TEDA has undergone a successful surgery. The Nigerian Super Eagles player went in for surgery after he picked up an abdominal strain playing for his club. The footballer took to his social media page on Instagram to share news of the successful…
