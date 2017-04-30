Plans to close Borno IDP camps May 29 shelved – NEMA – Premium Times
Notice: Undefined index: extension in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/themes/Aggregate/epanel/custom_functions.php on line 1173
|
Premium Times
|
Plans to close Borno IDP camps May 29 shelved – NEMA
Premium Times
The National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, has said the planned closure of Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs, camps in Borno by May 29 was no longer feasible. Muhammad Kanar, the NEMA North-East Coordinator, stated on this Sunday while …
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!