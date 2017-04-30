Plans to close Borno IDP camps May 29 shelved – NEMA
The emergency agency said current realities have forced the change in plans.
The post Plans to close Borno IDP camps May 29 shelved – NEMA appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!