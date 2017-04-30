Police arrest ex-Jigawa Governor, Sule Lamido

The police in Kano have arrested the immediate past governor of Jigawa State, Sule Lamido. The former governor was arrested for allegedly inciting his supporters to stop the conduct of local government elections organised by the current administration of Governor Muhammad Badaru sheduled to hold on tomorrow. He was said to have been whisked away […]

