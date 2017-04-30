Police arrest ex-Jigawa Governor, Sule Lamido
The police in Kano have arrested the immediate past governor of Jigawa State, Sule Lamido. The former governor was arrested for allegedly inciting his supporters to stop the conduct of local government elections organised by the current administration of Governor Muhammad Badaru sheduled to hold on tomorrow. He was said to have been whisked away […]
Police arrest ex-Jigawa Governor, Sule Lamido
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!