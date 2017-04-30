Police arrest ex-Jigawa Governor, Sule Lamido

Pages Navigation Menu

Posted on Apr 30, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The police in Kano have arrested the immediate past governor of Jigawa State, Sule Lamido. The former governor was arrested for allegedly inciting his supporters to stop the conduct of local government elections organised by the current administration of Governor Muhammad Badaru sheduled to hold on tomorrow. He was said to have been whisked away […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

