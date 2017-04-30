Police Arrest Man Who Supplies Fuel, Food To Boko Haram Insurgents

The Borno State Police Command on Sunday disclosed that it had arrested a driver, Modu Mustapha, suspected to be purchasing fuel and food items for Boko Haram insurgents.

Speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria in Maiduguri, the Commissioner of Police in the state, Damian Chukwu, said that the suspect was arrested after a tip-off by members of the public.

“The police have received information that one Modu Mustapha of Jumptilo village was a terrorists’ collaborator, who buys fuel and food for them, at Alagarno and other hideout. “The police descended on the suspect, who has confessed to the crime,’’ he said.

The CP alleged that the driver usually fetched firewood in the bush, from where he was suspected to have met the terrorists.

“He said that he had been buying things for the insurgent group. “We recovered N10, 000 from the suspect, which the terrorists gave him to buy bicycle spare parts for them,” he said.

The commissioner said the suspect also named 15 other firewood vehicle drivers, who engaged in similar crime.

According to him, the police are yet to establish the motive of the driver buying things for the insurgents.

“We have not been able to establish his reasons for buying things for them, whether he is under the influence of spell, coerced into doing it, or doing it willingly as their collaborator,” said Mr. Chukwu

The police commissioner said that because of the nature of the alleged crime, it would be transferred to the military for further action.

