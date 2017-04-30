Police arrests Sule Lamido in Kano
Immediate past governor of Jigawa State, Sule Lamido have been arrested by the police in Kano State. The arrest was due to the ex-governor allegedly inciting his supporters to stop the conduct of local government elections organised by the current administration of Governor Muhammad Badaru. The council elections are fixed for July 1. According to …
The post Police arrests Sule Lamido in Kano appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!